New Yorkers get to see ‘The Mother’

Kher’s ‘Ancestor’, with a cloaked child cowering behind her and the faces of other children growing from her powerful form, is seen as a mother figure, but one which Kher created in her own imagination. She describes the statue as a symbol of multiculturalism and interconnectedness, and the figure of the mother as a universal symbol of care, a source of creation, and a much-needed presence in public spaces.

“I invite viewers to leave their wishes, dreams and prayers with ‘Ancestor’; and to pass on their wisdom of living and love to the next generation,” Kher said in a statement. “She is the keeper of all memories and time. A vessel for you to travel into the future, a guide to search and honor our past histories, and a companion — in New York City.”

Kher hand-painted pigment and patina bronze on the ‘Ancestor’, giving the sculpture the appearance of old ceramic and suggesting that it has stood there for years.

But why a woman, a mother, must stand alone in a public place, Kher was asked. She possibly has seen many such women with children standing stoically at roadsides, vulnerable and waiting for food or alms at roadsides. But Kher’s mother figure exudes both power and wisdom.

“A Mother in a public space is so needed right now,” Kher told Art and Living in an emailed interview. “It’s a time when we require collective healing for so many things. The earth is asking us to take care for her; societies are becoming more and more divisive; tolerance and shared kinship with each other can be our common goal…humans believe they are the keepers of earth, but they are not. We are just visitors,” she added.