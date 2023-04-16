ADR moves SC against Arun Goel's appointment as Election Commissioner

The top court noted that a vacancy in the post of Election Commissioner arose upon the appointment of Rajiv Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from May 15, 2022.



The apex court said the appointment to the post of Election Commissioner was made apparently on the basis that there was no hindrance to the making of the appointment as there was no specific law.



A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice K M Joseph took note of the submission by the Centre that approval was sought on November 18, 2022 for the appointment of one Election Commissioner and on the very same day, drawing upon the database of IAS officers, serving and retired, in the position of Secretary to the Government of India, it was accessed.



"On the same day, i.e., on November 18, 2022, a note was seen put-up, wherein the Law Minister had suggested the panel of four names for the consideration of the Prime Minister and the President...



"The appointee, it was noted, was to superannuate in the month of December, 2022 and had taken voluntary retirement, was found to be the youngest of the four members of the panel...Not coming as a surprise, on the same day, his appointment as Election Commissioner was also notified. We are a little mystified as to how the officer had applied for voluntary retirement on November 18, 2022, if he was not in the know about the proposal to appoint him," the top court said.



The apex court said an appointee to the post of Election Commissioner or Chief Election Commissioner should have a period of six years as laid down in law as it would enable the officer to have enough time to gear himself to the needs of the office and assert his independence.