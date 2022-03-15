NGO Consumers For Sustainability holds awareness drive against cruel practices in poultry industry

A unique initiative was held by the NGO ‘Consumers For Sustainability’ to spread awareness about sustainable consumerism on the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day commemorated on Tuesday.

The awareness drive sensitized the public about the importance of making responsible, healthy, cruelty-free choices as consumers – choices that play a significant role in yielding positive ramifications upon environment protection and food security.

The public was motivated to participate in a signature campaign whereby they were invited to sign a ‘pro-planet pledge’ about sustainable dietary practices and ways of living. A group of volunteers were present to distribute pamphlets and share information with the public.