NGO Consumers For Sustainability holds awareness drive against cruel practices in poultry industry
Consumers For Sustainability aims to encourage sustainable dietary practices and ways of living that are pursuant to public health, planetary health and lead to compassionate consumerist choices
A unique initiative was held by the NGO ‘Consumers For Sustainability’ to spread awareness about sustainable consumerism on the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day commemorated on Tuesday.
The awareness drive sensitized the public about the importance of making responsible, healthy, cruelty-free choices as consumers – choices that play a significant role in yielding positive ramifications upon environment protection and food security.
The public was motivated to participate in a signature campaign whereby they were invited to sign a ‘pro-planet pledge’ about sustainable dietary practices and ways of living. A group of volunteers were present to distribute pamphlets and share information with the public.
The visual focus of the awareness drive was centered around a costumed hen inside a battery cage.
The narrative of the awareness drive was linked to environmental and public health ramifications of the poultry industry that confines billions of layer-poultry birds in cruel and inhumane battery cages.
More than 70 individuals pledged to embrace compassionate consumer choices by choosing to purchase ethical alternatives (cage-free eggs and plant-based products).
Urvashi Shobhna Kachari, secretary, Consumers For Sustainability, stated: “Conscious, enlightened and ethical consumer choices play a substantial role in determining market forces, propelling the world to embrace compassionate & sustainable alternatives”.
Consumers For Sustainability (CFS) is a non-profit organization registered under The Societies Registration Act XXI of 1860. The central aim of CFS is to encourage and promote sustainable dietary practices and ways of living that are pursuant to public health, planetary health and lead to compassionate and meaningful consumerist choices.
