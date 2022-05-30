NH exclusive: Tourist inflow no sign of normalcy in J&K, says Tarigami

“There were large number of tourists in Kashmir even on August 4, 2019,” he points out in an interview with NH, “there were a large number of Amarnath Yatris too in Kashmir in 2019 but it was the Union Government which drove them out of the state (on the pretext of threat of a terror strike) so that it could take unconstitutional measures”. Kashmiris had always been hospitable to tourists and pilgrims, he added.

What the Union Government did on August 5, 2019, he says, was not a dilution or abrogation of autonomy but an assault on the basic structure of the Constitution and an assault on the people of J & K.

Even those who had felt in 2019 that the move might help them are now deeply dissatisfied and which is why the Buddhists of Ladakh

and Muslims from Kargil last week again demanded restoration of statehood, residency rights and land rights, he points out. People in Jammu too are unhappy, he maintained, and which is why there has been no election in the state and there is no elected assembly in the state since 2019.