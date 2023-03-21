NIA arrests Kashmiri journalist Irfan Mehraj in terror-funding case, Mufti says misuse of "draconian UAPA"

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the founding editor of Wande magazine and senior editor at TwoCircles.net, Irfan Mehraj in terror funding case on Monday evening.

Mehraj has been arrested in terror funding case registered at NIA police station New Delhi. Human rights activist Khurram Parvez was arrested in the same case two years back in 2021, said sources.

Those who are in the know of the development said Mehraj has been shifted to Delhi. The NIA, however has not issued any statement in this regard, so far.

According to media reports, Mehraj has been arrested in case FIR no RC-37/2020 registered at NIA Delhi. Some reports claimed that Irfan has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the probe agency.