NIA conducts pan-India raids against PFI, 50 detained

Hiren Nath, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Special Branch), Assam said that they have detained five PFI members from the Nagarbera area. The DGP said that the raids were going on in many districts of Assam.

As many as 11 persons were held by the NIA in it's recent raid.

In Western Uttar Pradesh, four persons have been taken into custody.

"We are grilling them. As of now no arrest memos have been filed against any of them. They are PFI members. We got fresh inputs after the questioning of earlier arrested PFI members and are conducting raids," the source said.