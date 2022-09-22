NIA, ED carry out raids against terror funding suspects in 10 states; nearly 100 detained
The National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate carried out nationwide raids against terror funding suspects and detained nearly 100 PFI activists for allegedly supporting terrorists
The National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday carried out nationwide raids against terror funding suspects and detained nearly 100 PFI activists for allegedly supporting terrorists, officials said.
In the "largest ever investigation till date", the searches are taking place at the premises of those allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations, they said.
"The raids are taking place at the homes of national, state and local leaders of PFI. The state committee office is also being raided.
In a massive crackdown on PFI, the anti-terror agency carried out raids in ten states, including Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
Over 100 top PFI leaders and functionaries have been arrested in the nationwide raids. The raids were carried out by NIA, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and state police in a coordinated move.
"We strongly protest the fascist regime's moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices," the outfit said in a statement.