NIA files supplementary charge sheet against terror operative in LeT offshoot case

The NIA on Monday filed a supplementary charge sheet against an accused in the case related to activities of The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, an official said.

Faisal Muneer alias "Ali Bhai", a resident of Jammu's Talab Khatikan area, is the fourth accused to be charge-sheeted in the case, which was registered suo moto by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on November 18, 2021, a spokesperson for the federal anti-terror agency said.

In its supplementary charge sheet filed in the special NIA court, Patiala House, in New Delhi, the agency has charged Muneer under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the official said.

The spokesperson said he is accused of conspiring with Pakistan-based operatives of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the The Resistance Front (TRF) for transportation of firearms and explosives, dropped by drones from Pakistan to carry out terrorist acts in India.