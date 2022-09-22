NIA raids: PFI calls for hartal in Kerala on Friday; stages protests

Activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Thursday staged protests across Kerala against the raids carried out in their organisation's offices, houses of leaders and other premises by multi-agencies led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

The organisation also called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in the southern state on Friday to mark their strong protest against the central agencies' act.



The call for a shutdown was given by PFI general secretary, Abdul Sathar and other leaders after around 22 top leaders were taken into custody and it included their chairman OMA Salam, Nasarudheen Elamaram, P. Koya and several others.



The basic and essential services have been excluded from the shutdown.



The raids were conducted with the help of Central forces and there are reports that the top brass of the Kerala Police was informed but was not told what exactly is the mission and a few battalions of the force were asked to be ready.