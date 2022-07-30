Nightmare in Paradise: Hospitals remain unreachable for these Kashmir villagers

When 101Reporters spoke to the chief medical officer (CMO) of Anantnag, Doctor Mohammad Zagoo, he called it an "administrational issue". "I've heard about the lack of basic healthcare facilities in the village and I assure you that I will take it up with the Anantnag district administration. If they provide us feasibility there, we will establish a centre," he told.



Dr Zagoo further informs us that the Government of India has launched the National Health Rural Mission (NRHM) to address the health needs of the vulnerable sections of society. He explains that under the public health umbrella, the sub-centre serves as the first level of contact with a community of 5,000 people. For a lower population of 1,000, the first responders are Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), who provide medical aid to the needy, especially to women and children.



Maryam Bibi (45), an ASHA worker in the village, is witness to the miseries of the people. "The residents face a lot of hardship in summer as well as in winter. In the event of a snowfall, which could be three to four feet high, approaching the main road takes hours due to the slippery conditions. I mostly deal with pregnant women in this area and have so far, helped out in at least 400 deliveries at their homes. In case of medical emergencies, there is every chance of fatality as the patients do not reach the hospital on time," Maryam informed 101Reporters.



Maryam Bibi, an ASHA worker, has facilitated over 400 deliveries in and around the village of Poru Kalnag



"In 2018, Parveena Banoo (28) a pregnant lady went into labour, and as the family was carrying her towards the hospital, she delivered twins on way. One of the babies died immediately due to the lack of proper medical attention during the delivery. There are many such horrendous tales of deaths, but who listens to the woes of such ill-fated people," she added.



"All medical facilities available", claims BMO