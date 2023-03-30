Nikhat Zareen & Co - the ‘Fab Four’ of Indian sport

The comparison between Nikhat, the spunky customer from Hyderabad and only the second Indian boxer after the ‘Magnificent Mary’ to win two golds at the World Championships (Mary has six) and her much-decorated predecessor had already begun, with the media seeking to spice it up from an episode when Nikhat pitched for a trial against the Manipuri legend ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for a place in the team.

It’s odious at this point, for Mary Kom was a pioneer in the sport who was ahead of her times and finished with a bronze medal in London 2012 Olympics – the first Summer Games itself which introduced women’s boxing. It’s a matter of conjecture but if women’s boxing was a part of Olympics in Beijing 2008 or Athens 2004, then an in-form Mary could have possibly finished with multiple Olympics medals.

Nikhat, on the other hand, has been more like a product of her times – who was candid enough to admit that she wanted to ‘trend’ on the social media after becoming a world champion in Turkey last year. Well, she certainly did and again was basking in the limelight ever since she defeated Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam in 50kg class – a new one for her (she earlier belonged to 52 kg category) – with an eye on the Asian Games in Hangzhou later this year and Paris 2024. A barrier-breaker in more ways than one, she is now arguably the biggest brand in women’s sport in the country after Sindhu, with 10 endorsements under her wings and more certainly to follow.