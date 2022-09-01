Nine days on, no end to mystery behind Sonali Phogat’s death in Goa

It’s been nine days since Sonali Phogat was pronounced dead at St. Anthony Hospital in Anjuna in North Goa, but there is no clarity yet about what actually transpired and the sequence of events.

The police initially maintained that ‘no foul play was suspected’. Later, it said she had been ‘drugged with an obnoxious chemical’.

As per the post-mortem report, ‘blunt force trauma’ was the cause of her death.

Phogat (42), a BJP leader from Hisar, Haryana, who gained fame as a contestant in the television show 'Big Boss' and was a former Tik Tok star, died on August 23, just a day after arriving in the coastal state of Goa along with two male associates.

Her family alleged foul play, rape, and murder, and also alleged theft of a DVR connected to the CCTV system, a cellphone and a laptop containing important documents from her Hissar farmhouse around the same time. The Goa Police subsequently initiated a murder investigation and submitted a preliminary report to the state government on its findings.

As per a media briefing by Goa CM Pramod Sawant, a copy of the report has also been sent to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who has been demanding a CBI probe into the event at the insistence of the deceased’s family.

Goa Government is, however, under pressure from various quarters within Goa to let the local police continue with its investigation.

Meanwhile, Sonali Phogat's family claims it is being kept in the dark about developments in the police probe.