Nine dead in bus accident in Kerala's Palakkad
Nine people, including five students, were killed in a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad, police said on Thursday.
The accident occurred around 11.30 pm on Wednesday, an officer of the Vadakkenchery police station said.
“Nine people died while 38 were injured after a tourist bus crashed into Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in Vadakkenchery in Palakkad district,” confirmed Kerala minister MB Rajesh.
The tourist bus was carrying students of Baselios Vidyanikethan Senior Senior Secondary School in Ernakulam and was headed to Ooty while the KSRTC superfast bus was on its way from Kottarakkara to Coimbatore.
Police said the injured were rushed to various nearby hospitals for treatment and the condition of several remains critical.
The deceased include five students, one teacher and three passengers from the KSRTC bus.
