Nine dead in bus accident in Kerala's Palakkad

“Nine people died while 38 were injured after a tourist bus crashed into Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in Vadakkenchery in Palakkad district,” confirmed Kerala minister MB Rajesh.

The tourist bus was carrying students of Baselios Vidyanikethan Senior Senior Secondary School in Ernakulam and was headed to Ooty while the KSRTC superfast bus was on its way from Kottarakkara to Coimbatore.

Police said the injured were rushed to various nearby hospitals for treatment and the condition of several remains critical.

The deceased include five students, one teacher and three passengers from the KSRTC bus.