No bomb found, Moscow-Goa flight takes off from Jamnagar airport in Gujarat after emergency landing

The Moscow to Goa international flight, which had made an emergency landing at Jamnagar airport in Gujarat following a bomb threat, took off for its destination on Tuesday afternoon after nearly 15 hours as nothing suspicious was found onboard, officials said.

The Azur Air international flight took off for Dabolim at around 1:20 pm on Tuesday with all passengers and crew members.



"The flight landed at the Dabolim airport in Goa at 2.39 pm," a senior official from the airport told PTI.



The flight was diverted to the Jamnagar airport following a bomb threat and made a safe emergency landing there at 9.49 pm on Monday, officials had said.



After evacuating all 236 passengers and eight crew members, the plane as well as the luggage was thoroughly checked but nothing suspicious was found, they said.



The crew and passengers spent the night at the Jamnagar airport lounge.



"The National Security Guard (NSG) and Jamnagar police teams completed checking the aircraft on Tuesday morning and found no suspicious object," Jamnagar Superintendent of Police Premsukh Delu told PTI earlier in the day.