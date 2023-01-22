No change in Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Congress a day after twin blasts in Jammu; slams govt over terrorism

A day after twin bomb blasts rocked a busy locality in Jammu leaving nine people injured, the Congress on Sunday said that there will be no change in the Bharat Jodo Yatra plan as the same has been made in consultation with security agencies and J&K administration.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said there will be no compromise on the security of Rahul Gandhi who is leading the Yatra that is scheduled to enter Jammu on Monday (January 23).

The Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Samba in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday afternoon, after covering 21 kilometres in more than six hours from adjoining Kathua amid heightened security in the wake of twin blasts in Jammu.

The Congress said the foot march, being led by party leader Rahul Gandhi, will proceed according to its schedule and reach Jammu on Monday afternoon.

The Yatra had entered J&K's Kathua district on January 19 evening via Punjab. After a day's break on Saturday, the yatra, which commenced from Kanyakumari on September 7, resumed from Hiranagar on Sunday. This was the 128th day of the Yatra.

It started from Hiranagar (in Kathua) at 7 am and reached its destination at Chak Nanak (Samba district) at around 1.15 pm.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the tremendous response the yatra has received from people has unnerved the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is doing everything possible to harm Gandhi's image and using diversionary tactics to mislead the public from the real issues they are facing today.

"The response of the people to the yatra in the BJP-ruled states was unprecedented and so has been the case since it arrived in Jammu and Kashmir. We saw people being pushed back at several places, but they did not pay any heed and came out in large numbers to join Gandhi," Ramesh said.

According to party leaders, Rahul Gandhi is likely to celebrate Republic Day with the people of Jammu and Kashmir at Banihal, the gateway town to Kashmir along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

"There will be no compromise on the security of Rahul Gandhi. His security is our top most priority and we are following the guidelines of security agencies in totality," Ramesh told reporters at Chak Nanak.