No clear indication of consensus to describe Ukraine crisis in G20 leaders' declaration

A day ahead of the G20 summit, there was no clear indication on Friday of a breakthrough in arriving at a consensus on the text to describe the Ukraine crisis in the joint leaders' declaration with negotiations to bridge the differences on the contentious issue going down to the wire.

Multiple sources told PTI that China emerged as the main stumbling block to reach a consensus on the Ukraine conflict as well as some other proposals including on climate change.

The negotiations on all the sticky issues are continuing and there is hope of positive outcomes, they said.

Two sources said the G7 countries are not agreeable to any leaders' declaration without reference to the Ukraine conflict, adding there are other sticky issues as well.

"But we are hopeful of overcoming them," said a source.