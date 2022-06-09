No communal violence in last 10 years, says Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev; NCRB data tells otherwise

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev of the Isha Foundation claimed recently in an interview that in the last six years or possibly 10, he has not heard of a single instance of communal violence. However, the data provided by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) proves that he is incorrect. There have been 5,417 communal riots reported in the country in the last six years from 2014-2020.

According to the last released data on ‘Crime in India’ by NCRB, communal riots registered an increase of 96% in 2020 over the previous year. Similarly, caste riots increased by almost 50%, agrarian riots 38% and riots during ‘andolan/morcha’ increased by 33%.

This comment comes close on the heels of US secretary of state Antony Blinken’s statement that there are rising attacks on people at places of worship in India.