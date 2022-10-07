No consultation before shifting cases to NIA

Kanchan Nanaware passed away in January 2021, 2021, her death caused by a blood clot. She had spent six years and four months in jail, yet her plea for medical bail was denied by the court. She was a young student activist from Maharashtra, arrested in 2014 and charged with being a member of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist). Booked under the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), there is no information about the trial, if there was a trial and whether it was conclusive.

Her death in judicial custody finds a mention in a report compiled by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), a human rights organisation, on UAPA cases between 2019 and 2022. The study, a first of its kind, is based on details shared by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on its website, and the annual reports of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The NIA was set up in 2008 following the terror attack on Mumbai. Sequels of this PUCL report will follow with details from every state.

Even this preliminary report is disquieting. It finds, for example, that like the Enforcement Directorate, the NIA’s conviction rate between 2015 and 2020 has been rather poor. Judged by the number of persons acquitted, the conviction rate of the NIA comes to 2.8 per cent, implying that in 97.2 per cent of the cases, the arrested are either innocent or the NIA fails to gather adequate evidence to support the case against them.

The case of Bashir Ahmed from Kashmir is illustrative. Ahmed, a Kashmiri, had gone to Gujarat to attend a four-day camp on post-cancer care in 2003. He was arrested on the charge of having links with the Hizbul Mujahideen. Acquitted after spending 11 years in jail, the NIA court in Vadodara had this to say: “Prosecution relied on emotional arguments and a person cannot be held guilty merely on its fear of anarchy.”

As many as 121 tribals were similarly charged under UAPA in 2017 for their alleged involvement in an ambush on a CRPF patrol in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh. They were acquitted in July this year by an NIA court after spending five years in jail. “No charge is found to be substantiated,” observed the court.