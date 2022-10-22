No fine for traffic rules violation in Gujarat till Oct 27; netizens call it 'election stunt'

"From October 21 to October 27, the traffic police in Gujarat will not collect any fine from people. If anyone is caught without a helmet or driving licence or found violating any other traffic rule during this period, our police will give them a flower," the minister added.



Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat are due by December end.



Govatsa Dwadashi, which was celebrated on Friday, marked the beginning of the Diwali festival this year. Laxmi Pujan, the main day of the festival of lights, will be celebrated on October 24.