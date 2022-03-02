No help from Indian embassy in Ukraine; managed to get out of war zone on own, say Indian students on arrival

It is a sea of anxious faces, worried families and some measure of relief that is evident at the gates of the Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 3. Families are waiting to see their children walk through the gates safely after their ordeal in Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia.

Most of the students who arrived on Wednesday were studying in various medical colleges close to the western Ukrainian border, which is why they could cross the borders of Moldova into Romania from where they boarded a flight to India.

Almost all of the 200 students who arrived around 12.30 pm began their journey on February 26 from their colleges, but were able to cross the border only on February 28.

Nineteen-year-old Rishit, who has just completed two semesters at Ivano-Frankivsk National Medical University, said they had no help from the Indian Embassy in Ukraine. “All they were doing is issuing advisories asking us to get to the borders. How were we supposed to do that? We could hear blasts every few hours and we were scared for our lives,” he said.

Several students from his college took the help of a local resident to arrange for buses to reach the Romanian border. “Our seniors and we were able to arrange around eight buses to shuttle close to 1,000 students to the border. All of us had to pay for the buses which took us to the Romania border. From there we had to organise another bus to reach the airport. The Indian Embassy was not even there at the border. Several of us were beaten and there were moments we thought we would not make it. I am just happy to have reached home,” added Rikshit, who will go back to his hometown in Himachal Pradesh.