No light at end of tunnel for Athar Khan, behind bars for alleged role in Delhi riots

The riots led to the killing of 53 people, an overwhelming majority of them being Muslims. They were killed in their own locality while their houses and shops were set on fire, looted and destroyed.

Delhi Police arrested 1,825 people for rioting and booked 18 of them under the UAPA. Athar Khan is among them. Only six of the 18 booked under UAPA have so far got bail. While Athar has been granted bail in two cases, the case under UAPA has not come up for hearing for the past six months. There was a hearing due on August 6, which was deferred again till August 25, confides his maternal uncle Najmuddin.

Athar’s lawyer Arjun Dewan alleged in court that his client was being tortured in prison and in prison vans; that he was being strip-searched routinely. He prayed for the CCTV footage to be produced before the court. But while the magistrate did call for the CCTV footage, it is yet to be produced.

Athar’s father Afzal Khan alleges that Athar confided to the family that he was being subjected to torture and abuse because of his religion. Several such instances have been brought to court’s notice.

“Because of the torture he could not even speak clearly and communicated only through gestures; but while he now can speak, he is still in a state of trauma,” Afzal Khan says.

Athar’s mother Noor Jahan says, “Athar does not tell me anything… maybe, he doesn’t want me to get upset, but what else can I do but be patient and wait for his ordeal to end?” She recalls reading socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia extolling virtues of popular protests.

Deserted roads would signal the demise of democracy, Lohia had suggested. But when students take to the streets to protest against unconstitutional laws, they are being attacked and thrown in prisons, she says with a sigh.

