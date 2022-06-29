No Madhuri Dixit in 'Heeramandi'
There has been widespread speculation about Madhuri Dixit’s presence in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series 'Heeramandi' on Netflix
Fans of the beautiful actress have presumed Madhuri to be a part of this tawaifs’ tale as it is right up her alley. However, not everything that makes creative sense is likely to work in practical terms. Much as Madhuri's fans want her to get together with her Devdas director again the actress is not any part of Heeramandi.
“The series was not even offered to Madhuri. Initially Sanjay Leela Bhansali did consider her for one of the characters. But there was little interest shown from both sides, and the matter ended there,” a source informs.
However, fans of the actress have been hoping against hope that she would somehow make her way into Heeramandi.
But sorry, Madhuri is not doing Heeramandi.
