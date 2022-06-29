No Madhuri Dixit in 'Heeramandi'

There has been widespread speculation about Madhuri Dixit’s presence in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi on Netflix.

Fans of the beautiful actress have presumed Madhuri to be a part of this tawaifs’ tale as it is right up her alley. However, not everything that makes creative sense is likely to work in practical terms. Much as Madhuri's fans want her to get together with her Devdas director again the actress is not any part of Heeramandi.