'No objection to deploying central forces at Adani Group’s Vizhinjam port': Kerala govt to HC

The Kerala government on Friday told the High Court that it has no objection to deploying central forces at the site of the Adani Group’s Vizhinjam port in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram after the former had approached the court seeking the assistance of central forces to continue with construction after it was halted by protests organised by local fishermen groups.

Justice Anu Sivaraman, while hearing a plea filed by the Adani Group against obstruction and blockade due to protests, asked the state and central governments to discuss the possibility of deploying the central forces. The court, has several times in the past, pulled up the Kerala government for not being able to provide police protection in the project area.

The Central forces had authority, even without a request from the State, to maintain security on the Vizhinjam port premises, Kerala government said and submitted that the matter would be discussed with the Centre.

The court asked the state and central governments to file their reply with regard to the petition by the Adani Group and the matter will be further heard on December 7.