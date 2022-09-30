No 'official' candidate in poll to elect Congress president, clarifies election committee chairman

Congress Central Election Committee chairman Madhusudan Mistry told reporters on Friday that the three candidates who have filed nominations for the post of the president of the party, namely Mallikarjun Kharge, Shashi Tharoor and KN Tripathi from Jharkhand Congress, filed nominations in their individual capacity. The nominations will be scrutinised on Saturday and the last date for withdrawal is Tuesday, October 4.

He informed that 14 nominations were filed on behalf of Mallikarjun Kharge, five on behalf of Shashi Tharoor and one on behalf of KN Tripathi.