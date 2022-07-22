No, President-elect Droupadi Murmu did not secure highest-ever vote share

Even since the news of Droupadi Murmu being elected as the 15th President of India broke on Thursday, the right-wing ecosystem has been gloating on social media that her election saw the highest ever share of crossvoting for presidential elections, implying that opposition unity was in tatters.

But the numbers tell a completely different story. Murmu, in fact won with one of the lowest margins ever, despite the BJP’s brute majority in Parliament and many state assemblies.

The President-elect secured 6,76,803 valid votes out of the 10,56,980 which were cast and had a lead of 2,96,626 votes over the Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. However, her victory margin over Sinha, in terms of vote share, was only 28.06%. She was able to garner only 64.03% of the vote share.

The highest vote share in the recent past was obtained by KR Narayanan, in whose favour 95.6 lakh votes were cast in 1997, translating into a vote share percentage of 95%.

In 2002, APJ Abdul Kalam was elected to the President’s post with a vote share of almost 89% with 9,22,884 votes cast in his favour while his rival Lakshmi Sahgal, put up by Left, secured 1,07,366 votes of the total 10,30,250 votes cast.

Several news organisations too fell for the narrative without checking the relevant figures. They contended that ‘crossvoting’ had exposed the ‘cracks’ in the Opposition’s unity.

They even mentioned that Murmu secured one vote from Kerala, without fact-checking that it was in fact cast by an elected member from UP who was in Kerala for medical treatment.

In an attempt to tarnish Opposition unity, a few media organisations and journalists actually listed the number of elected members who allegedly crossvoted in tweets posted by them.