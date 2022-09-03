Nora Fatehi questioned by Delhi Police EOW in extortion case linked to conman Sukesh
The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has questioned Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi in connection with an extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, officials said on Saturday.
Fatehi was summoned last week. She was questioned at the Mandir Marg office of the EOW for hours on Friday and her statement was recorded, they said.
Chandrashekar, who is currently lodged in jail, is accused of cheating various people, including some high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.
Fatehi was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in this case.
On August 17, the ED filed a charge sheet naming actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekar.
According to the ED, Fatehi and Fernandez received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekar
"Fatehi reached EOW's Mandir Marg branch at around 11 a.m. and was questioned till 6 p.m. She can be summoned again if need arises. We have sent summons to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez to join the investigation in the same matter on December 12," an official said.
Many Bollywood actors and models have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for their alleged links with Chandrashekhar.
In April last year, Chandrashekhar was arrested in another money laundering case linked to the 2017 Election Commission bribery case, which allegedly involved a former AIADMK leader, among others.