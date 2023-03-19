“Not every system is perfect, but this is the best”: CJI defends collegium system at India Today conclave
Further, the CJI categorically denied being under “pressure from the government”
Amid war of words between the executive and the judiciary over the Collegium system of judges appointing judges, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud defended the appointment system, saying, “Not every system is perfect, but this is the best system available.”
He was speaking at the India Today Conclave on Saturday.
Arguing that the judiciary has to be protected from outside influences if it has to be independent. Further, the CJI categorically denied being under “pressure from the government”.
"In my 23 years of being a judge, no one has told me how to decide a case. There is absolutely no pressure from the government. The Election Commission judgment is proof that there is no pressure on the judiciary," the Chief Justice said
On Law Minister Kiren Rijiju voicing displeasure over the Supreme Court Collegium revealing the government's reasons for not approving the names recommended by it for appointment, Chandrachud said, “What is wrong about having a difference in perception? But, I have to deal with such differences with a sense of robust constitutional statesmanship. I do not want to join issues with the law minister, we are bound to have differences of perceptions”.
It is worth mentioning here that Rijiju has been quite vocal against the Collegium system and once even called it "alien to our Constitution".
