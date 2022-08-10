Not only our democracy but our civilisation also is in peril: Ashok Vajpeyi

Several eminent intellectuals and authors of the country have called upon people to launch Quit India Movement once again to save "democracy" in the country and said that the slogan of “Quit India” should be raised against those who keep saying that the people who highlight concerns about democracy should be sent to Pakistan.

Renowned Hindi writer, literary and cultural critic Ashok Vajpeyi, well-known historian Mridula Mukherjee International Booker-winner author Geetanjali Shree and Sahitya Akademi Award winner veteran author Mridula Garg gave this call during an event organised to celebrate Quit India Movement anniversary and memorial ceremony of Hindi Bhushan Shivpujan Sahay.

During the event, the new issue of the Hindi magazine "Stree Darpan" was also launched. “Stree Darpan”, a magazine focusing on women’s issues was first launched in 1909 by Rameshawari Nehru and focused on various issues ranging from gender equality, freedom and cultural renaissance. The magazine was revived in 2020 initially on line during the pandemic. Senior journalist and poet Vimal Kumar and IGNOU professor Savita Singh are the editors of this revived edition of 'Stree Darpan'.