Not practical to have a Uniform Civil Code; BJP brings it up just for optics, say legal luminaries

Soon after the swearing-in of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Uttarakhand government announced that it would set up an expert panel to prepare a draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for the state. However, senior Supreme Court lawyers remarked that the announcement was just meant for hashtags on social media.

Subjects such as marriage, inheritance, adoption and succession are governed according to the personal laws of the various religious communities. So, all communities have their own set of personal laws. Most of these subjects, in addition to joint family taxation and transfer of property are under the Concurrent list, which means both the Centre and State can enact laws.

However, law experts have underlined that several of the personal laws are under the Centre, so a state law cannot override the Central law unless it gets Presidential assent.

In 2018, the Law Commission of India had stated that a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was not necessary for the country, and instead suggested amendments to the existing family laws to address discrimination and inequality in personal laws.

Questioning the Uttarakhand CM’s announcement, senior Supreme Court lawyer Sanjay Hegde pointed out that there are common central legislations dealing with marriage, adoption and inheritance when it comes to separate communities.

“How does Uttarakhand propose to have a legislation which will in effect cancel the Centre’s legislation and let the state sponsor its own? A state can come up with a Uniform Civil Code only if the state legislation is then reserved for Presidential assent and if the President gives assent to that legislation. Then it will prevail in that state,” explained Hegde.

Hegde said this would mean that Uttarakhand government will have to say that Hindu Marriage Act, New Maintenance Act and the Special Adoption Act, the Shariat Act and the Special Marriages Act -- in fact all the matters dealing with civil life -- will cease to operate in Uttarakhand.

The state will also have to underscore that in case of ambiguity, the Uttarakhand law will have to prevail. Uttarakhand will have to pass comprehensive legislation on marriages, adoption, inheritance and taxation. Currently, there is no legislation or draft with states regarding Uniform Civil Code, remarked Hegde.