Now, Hindutva groups call for economic boycott of Muslims in Khargone; BJP MP gives inflammatory speech

After being accused of instigating communal violence on Ram Navami between the two communities, Hindutva groups – affiliated with the ruling BJP in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh – have given a call for the economic boycott of Muslims.

Several videos have appeared in which members of Gayatri Pariwar – a religious organisation founded by Shri Ram Sharma Acharya in Uttarakhand – can be seen administrating an oath to the people urging them not to buy goods from Muslim shopkeepers.