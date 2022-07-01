Now that there is ED (Eknath-Devendra) Sarkar in Maharashtra, will ED turn off the heat ?

The husband of a rebel Shiv Sena MLA is said to own a thousand housing units in the state! Not among the wealthiest MLAs in the state, he nevertheless has access to funds which allows him to distribute something or the other in his wife’s constituency every month.

If it is a sewing machine one month, it is a pressure cooker the next month and plastic bins for dry and wet garbage the third month. The constituents welcome the freebies as most of them are extremely needy and can do with kitchen appliances, utensils or gadgets.

Not surprisingly, this gentleman was also among the Sena MLAs who received notices from Income Tax and the Enforcement Directorate to cooperate in investigating corruption allegations against them. The poor husband of the MLA confided to newsmen that he had no choice but to have his wife side with the rebels because he just did not know how to deal with the central agencies.

Now with the rebels forming the government, with BJP extending outside support, he hopes he will be able to breathe easy. But will the central agencies now lay off the ministers and MLAs belonging to the Shiv Sena? What if they don’t?