Indonesia, UAE, Bahrain, Afghanistan, Libya join outrage against BJP leaders’ derogatory remarks on Prophet

The Indian government on Monday fought to defuse anger in various countries and opposition attacks at home over comments on Prophet Muhammad by two BJP leaders, of whom one was expelled and the other suspended.

Top officials tried to manage the diplomatic fallout as nations including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE, Iran, Jordan, Afghanistan, Bahrain and Indonesia demanded an apology from the government for allowing the derogatory remarks.

The United Arab Emirates became the latest country to voice its condemnation of the remarks, saying they were "contrary to moral and humanitarian values and principles."

The UAE's foreign ministry underlined the "need for respecting religious symbols... and countering hate speech", state news agency WAM reported.

The Indonesian Ministry of External Affairs tweeted: 'Indonesia strongly condemns unacceptable derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad PBUH by two Indian politicians. This message has been conveyed to Indian Ambassador in Jakarta.'