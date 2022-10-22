Noxious air sinks life expectancy by 10 yrs, yet action plans remain a wish-list

Polash Mukerjee, Lead, Air Pollution and Climate Resilience at the Natural Resources Defense Council's India program said that three years after NCAP's debut, there has been progress in the area of air pollution.



"Most of our cities have action plans, however some are more advanced than others in terms of execution. There is activity on the ground and source apportionment studies have been commissioned in many places. But there is still a great deal to be done. The lack of capacity is a significant hindrance in the way of treatments. Simply said, there is not enough committed and well-equipped staff present in these cities," Mukerjee said.



The XVth Finance Commission funds provided a wonderful opportunity to hire analysts or other dedicated personnel at the local level, which would help the cities develop their capacity over the long term. Although the National Knowledge Network and Air Quality Management Cells have been formed, their use has not been as effective as it could have been due to a shortage of dedicated personnel.



"There are a few major issues keeping India from upholding its air quality promises, the most obvious of which is the failure to enforce the standards for power plants. The eleven-year wait is truly unbelievable. No nation that has successfully addressed air quality has taken such an approach. The other area of work is bringing together activities on the fronts of health, climate change, and clean air in order to generate convergence between numerous active threads at various levels. This needs to take place at the local, state, and national levels. This opens up the possibility of constructing a special governance structure that will strengthen capacity building, create a system for checks and balances, and guarantee the development of time-bound goals," Mukerji said.