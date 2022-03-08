Nushrratt Bharuccha pens down a heartfelt note on the occasion of Women's Day
Nushrratt Bharuccha is a true epitome of a successful woman of this generation. Recently the actress shared her thoughts on discovering herself on a journey called life.
Recently, Nushrratt shared a video in which she is celebrating her joy and freedom in the beauty of traditional temples in the background. The actress pens down a beautiful note on finding herself and wishes everyone a 'Happy Women's Day'. She wrote in the caption -
"Found myself somewhere along this journey of up’s & down’s..
I know who I am.. who I aspire to be..
More importantly, I know who I am not.. who I can never be.
And just like that, having that clarity gives me so much peace.. and so much joy, just being Me!
I celebrate me!
Hope You find You and celebrate You!
Happy Women’s Day!"
Nushrratt Bharuccha has given a lot of phenomenal performances in her films. The audiences always sees her unfolding new roles with every film she appears in.
On the film front, the makers of 'Chhorii' confirmed her presence in the sequel ‘Chhorii 2’, Nushrratt will be seen in 'Ram Setu', 'Hurdang' and 'Janhit Mein Jaari'.
