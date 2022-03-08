Nushrratt Bharuccha pens down a heartfelt note on the occasion of Women's Day

Nushrratt Bharuccha is a true epitome of a successful woman of this generation. Recently the actress shared her thoughts on discovering herself on a journey called life.

Recently, Nushrratt shared a video in which she is celebrating her joy and freedom in the beauty of traditional temples in the background. The actress pens down a beautiful note on finding herself and wishes everyone a 'Happy Women's Day'. She wrote in the caption -

"Found myself somewhere along this journey of up’s & down’s..

I know who I am.. who I aspire to be..

More importantly, I know who I am not.. who I can never be.

And just like that, having that clarity gives me so much peace.. and so much joy, just being Me!

I celebrate me!

Hope You find You and celebrate You!

Happy Women’s Day!"