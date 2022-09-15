Nutrition scheme 'fraud', row over placards rock MP Assembly; House adjourned for the day

Speaker Girish Gautam gave permission to Chouhan to make the statement after the Question Hour.



However, Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh of the Congress said about 15 adjournment motions had been submitted on this issue and these should be discussed before the CM was allowed to make his statement.



Speaker declined to concede the Opposition demand.



Meanwhile, a tribal legislator of the Congress, Panchlal Medha, raised slogans claiming he was stopped by policemen at the entrance of the Vidhan Sabha complex and suffered injuries on his hand during a "scuffle" with them. Congress MLA Arif Masood, too, claimed he was stopped at the entry gate.