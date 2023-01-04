Odisha: Body of Russian engineer sent for postmortem

The body of a Russian engineer who died on a cargo ship off the Odisha coast was sent for postmortem examination on Wednesday, police said.

The ship was brought to the berth at the Paradip Port and the body of Milyakov Sergey, 51, was taken out by the police in the presence of a magistrate and port authorities, they said.

Sergey died around 4 am on Tuesday but it took so long for the body to be brought out of the ship as it was anchored in the sea, around 45 km away. Attempts to get the body by a small mechanised boat were also not successful due to high tide, they added.

Sergey was the chief engineer of the ship, MB Aldnah, which was on the way to Mumbai from Chittagong in Bangladesh via Paradip.

The body was first taken to the Paradip Port Hospital, and then sent to Kujang Government Hospital for postmortem examination, police said.

Jagastinghpur's Superintendent of Police Akileswar Singh said the preliminary investigation indicated that the Russian engineer died due to a cardiac attack.

The actual reason for the death could be known only after a postmortem examination, he said.