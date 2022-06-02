Odisha: Experts demand withdrawal of fortified rice distribution scheme after complaints of stomach pain

With several complaints coming in about fortified rice, several doctors, health workers and nutritionists have written to the Odisha government demanding that the state suspend its fortified rice distribution immediately and not go along with the “misadventure being attempted by the union government”. This has come after the recent incident of children complaining of stomach pain after consuming fortified rice in Jhankarpali village in Khaprakhol block of Bolangir district.

The letter highlighted that this was not an isolated incident and reports from ground indicated that it was more than fears about ‘plastic rice’. The communities did not prefer the fortified rice and this was more of a top-down approach where the concerns of the communities were not taken into consideration. Moreover, the communities were also worried about people experiencing adverse impacts resulting from the consumption of fortified rice.

Members of various organisations, in the letter, underscored that the efficacy of rice fortification has not been proven and there were safety concerns about iron-fortified rice, in addition to the one-size fits all approach with regards to anaemia which is prevalent among several people in the region. They pointed out that anaemia was a medical condition and was best addressed in an individual case management approach.