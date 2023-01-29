Odisha health minister Naba Kishore Das, shot at by a police officer, dies in Bhubaneswar

The incident took place in Brajrajnagar town of the district when the minister was on his way to attend a meeting.

"ASI Gopal Das opened fire at the minister. The minister is injured and rushed to hospital," Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi had told reporters.

He was taken to Jharsuguda airport and airlifted to Bhubaneswar.

Terrifying footage of the minister being shot at is being posted on social media platforms as users offer prayers.

In the video footage, Das is seen bleeding from the chest with people around him trying to lift the injured minister, who seemed unconscious.

The cop fired at least four to five bullets when the minister stepped out of his car at Gandhi square.

The accused police officer, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), was nabbed by local people, who then handed him over to the police. The exact reason for the cop's action is yet to be ascertained.