Of cheetahs, chow mein and 'non-learning' Adivasi kids in Madhya Pradesh

As Ram Avatar Kushwaha enters Aharwani, he slows down to manoeuvre the mud roads on his motorcycle. He reaches the rough centre of the hamlet and switches off the engine of his 150 cc bike.

In about five minutes, toddlers, mid-schoolers and teenagers start congregating around him. The bunch of Sahariya Adivasi kids wait patiently, chatting among themselves, holding coins and clutching Rs 10 notes in their hands.

They are waiting to buy a plate of chow mein, a dish made of stir-fried noodles and vegetables. Aware that this well-mannered but hungry clientele will soon get restive, the motorbike vendor is quick to unpack.

There isn’t much — he pulls out two plastic bottles: “One is a red sauce (tomato-chilli) and one is a black one (soy sauce),” he explains. Other goodies include a cabbage, peeled onion, green capsicum and boiled noodles.

“I buy my supplies in Vijaypur (town),” he says. It’s nearly 6.00 pm, and this is the fourth village that Ram Avatar has visited today.