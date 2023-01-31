Official apathy, collusion thwart court orders to preserve Delhi ridge, being lost to human avarice

Almost thirty years after the Delhi government declared the Ridge, an integral part of the world’s oldest mountain range, the Aravallis, as ‘Reserved Forest’, vast swathes of the once-pristine forest land remain under encroachment and embroiled in legal disputes due to official collusion, apathy and alleged corruption.

Following this notification dated May 22, 2994 issued by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG), the Supreme Court had issued orders for the protection of the Ridge in 1996 while hearing a batch of writ petitions, while the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has been seized of the issue since 2013 following a petition filed by activist Sonya Ghosh. The latter cracked the whip against the Delhi government in 2021, asking it to take time-bound action.

However, the Delhi Department of Forests and Wildlife has failed to take possession of over 850 hectares (Ha) (1 hectare is equal to 10,000 square meters; a football field measures 7,140 sq m) of forest and gaon sabha land (common village land) on the Southern Ridge itself, official documents indicate.

This data was gleaned from an analysis of the minutes of the periodic meetings held by a high-powered Overview Committee (OC) constituted on an order issued by the NGT on January 15, 2021 in Ghosh’s petition (no. OA 58/2013).

The NGT had ordered the government to act within three months to secure and fence all the undisputed forest land after notifying it under Section 20 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927 as well as chalk out a plan to recover the rest from the clutches of the encroachers.

Meanwhile, hundreds of alleged encroachers – many of whom are evidently rich and influential individuals owning sprawling properties in tony localities such as Sainik Farms, Satbari and Asola – have obtained judicial stay orders on specious grounds, with the counsels representing the Forest Department often failing to take an effective and robust legal stand to defend it during the hearings, say legal experts.

Such judicial intervention happened even after the Delhi Forest and Revenue departments followed due process of law by issuing public notices asking the encroachers to hand over the forest land, affixed individual notices on their properties and sent JCB machines to carry out demolition and eviction action which allegedly returned without accomplishing the task, indicating that something fishy was afoot.

The petition filed by Sonya Ghosh, a noted animal rights activist and environmentalist who is an English professor in Delhi University, had cited a news report titled ‘Three illegal roads cut through forest’ carried on February 28, 2013 by English daily The Times of India, pertaining to Rajokri Forest in the Southern Ridge.

It pointed out that the fragile ecology of the Delhi ridge, an extension of the Aravalli Range extending from Tuglaqabad in the south and Wazirabad in north Delhi, which protected the city from turning into a desert like Rajasthan, was being ravaged due to human encroachment, with rampant residential, religious and commercial construction activity going on.

This, it said, was despite the fact that the 7,777 odd hectares (1 hectare is equivalent to 10,000 square metres) of land falling in Northern Ridge, Central Ridge, South Central Ridge and Southern Ridge – the latter itself comprising of 6,200 hectares (Ha) – was declared as a ‘Reserved Forest’ through a notification issued by the Delhi LG in 1994.

The Aravalli range stretches from Champaner in Gujarat through Rajasthan upto Delhi. In Haryana, it is spread across Mahendragarh, Rewari, Faridabad, Gurugram and Mewat.

At the turn of the last century, 80 per cent of this range was covered with natural forests. Between 1975- 2019, it has lost 4,452 sq km of vegetation, an area that is equal to 40 per cent of Delhi.

Experts predict that in the next 40 years, a total of 16,360 sq km will have been converted to housing colonies.

The Delhi Ridge, experts point out, act as the ‘green lungs’ of the worst polluted city in the world and act as a barrier to the area turning into a desert like adjoining Rajasthan.

Following a slew of miscellaneous orders, the NGT passed a substantive order on January 15, 2021, observing that the Supreme Court of India had issued directions for the protection of the Delhi ridge while hearing writ petitions in 1996.