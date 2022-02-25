Officials who probed 1993 Mumbai blasts put question mark on basis of ED's case against Nawab Malik

"Khan was in the real estate agent with no criminal record before he was arrested in the serial blasts case, and has never done any work for Dawood or his gang. He was known to Tiger Memon and attended one of the many meetings that were held to plan the blasts, and that was the extent of his involvement. When one of the other convicts in the case turned approver, he gave us a list of names of people who had attended meetings, and all those attendees are now serving life sentences,” the officer said.

He added that given Khan’s negligible standing in Tiger Memon’s gang, and absolutely none when it came to Dawood, it was uncertain how much weight his words could carry when it came to Dawood’s criminal activities.

“Haseena Parkar did conduct a lot of land-related dealings, but she conducted most of them on her own accord and for her own benefit. The fact that she was Dawood’s sister worked in her favour without her having to say it out in as many words, but it is wrong to automatically assume that every penny went to Dawood or his network. We had observed this when we were attaching properties belonging to the Kaskar family following the blasts,” the officer further said.

Khan is currently serving a life sentence in the Aurangabad central jail, and had once come out on bail in 1995, officers said.