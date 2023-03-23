On Bhagat Singh's 92nd death anniversary, a portrait of grand defiance

Jawaharlal Nehru sponsored a resolution which was seconded by Madan Mohan Malaviya. The resolution said: 'This Congress ... places on record its admiration of the bravery and sacrifice of the late Sardar Bhagat Singh and his comrades, Sukhdev and Rajguru ... This Congress is of the opinion that this triple execution is an act of wanton vengeance and is a deliberate flouting of the unanimous demand of the nation for commutation. ... the government has lost the golden opportunity of promoting goodwill essential at this juncture.'

Gandhi chose Nehru to pilot the resolution because he was popular among the youth. Patel was heckled. What acted as a catharsis was a speech by Bhagat Singh's father, Kishen Singh. Delegates wept loudly and openly as Kishen Singh recalled Bhagat Singh's words: "Bhagat Singh told me not to worry. Let me be hanged. One week after the execution, the country will get independence. He warned me against going to the Privy Council because he said slaves had no right to complain." Kishen Singh spoke about how he and other members of his family were not permitted by the jail authorities to meet Bhagat Singh a day before the execution: 'He was there, we could see him. But the police did not allow us to meet him. We just waved hands. How could they do this to a father whose son was being snatched away before his eyes?' But he also made a fervent appeal: 'You must support your general (Gandhi). You must support all Congress leaders. Only then will you be able to win independence for the country.'

Bhagat Singh and his brand of revolution caste system and communalism. It must be underlined that none of the communal organisations, be it the Hindu, Muslim or Sikhs, had spoken a word in favour or defence of these revolutionaries. Ironically, now all communal organisations want give a religious colour to these national martyrs despite Bhagat Singh being a committed atheist had refused to perform any religious rituals before going to gallows.

When Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were going to gallows arm in arm, laughing and singing, it was jail warden Charat Singh and the prisoners who were crying and shouting 'Inqilab Zindabad' with the three revolutionaries. Having great affection for Bhagat Singh, the deeply religious jail warden had requested to recite the Gurbani before going to the gallows. Bhagat Singh told him politely and affectionately that if he did so, the coming generations would think of him as a coward who could not remain true to his conviction in the face of death. ix months before his execution Bhagat Singh had underlined this spirit in his celebrated essay 'Why I am an atheist' that he will not remember 'God' while going to the gallows, even if he was dubbed as vain, something he was sure of even before the judgment came.

Bhagat Singh is an icon whose popularity is no longer restricted to India. He is increasingly, in South Asia, especially Pakistan, being recognised as a 'shared hero' between the two countries.