On Republic Day Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel announces allowance for unemployed youth

In a major announcement ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls due this year-end, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said unemployed youth will be given a monthly allowance in the state from the next financial year.

It was one of the key promises made by the Congress ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls, following which the party returned to power in the state after a gap of 15 years.

Addressing people on the occasion of the Republic Day on Thursday after unfurling the national flag at the Lalbag Parade grounds in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district, Baghel made a number of other announcements, including setting up of an aerocity near Raipur airport, housing assistance scheme for labourers and a scheme to promote women entrepreneurship, apparently eyeing the Assembly elections.