On Stan Swamy's death anniv, rights group releases report on falsely accused Adivasis, demands UAPA be revoked

Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha, along with several of its member organisaitons (Adivasi-Moolvasi Adhikar Manch, Bokaro, Adivasi Women’s Network, Bagaicha, etc.) undertook a survey of 31 innocent Adivasi-Moolvasi persons, who have been accused as ‘Maoists’ and charged under UAPA, in Gomia and Nawadih Blocks of Bokaro district, during August 2021 to January 2022. The purpose of the survey was to understand the situation of the accused and the struggles his/her family undergoes, the process of wrongly accusing a person and incarcerating him/her and so on. The findings of the survey are mind-boggling.

The report of the survey was released at a press conference on Wednesday by the organisations and a few victims. On this occasion, tribute was paid to Stan Swamy on his death anniversary (July 5) who tirelessly fought for the undertrials’ rights. The report has detailed case studies of some victims.

All the surveyed persons have been accused of being maoists / cooperating with them / being involved in violent incidents that may have been executed by Maoists. In most of the cases, different sections of the UAPA and several sections of the IPC including 17CLA have been used. In many cases the Explosives Act was also used. The persecuted and their families have no idea about most of the acts used against them. Many of them have not even heard about UAPA.

All the 31 surveyed persons have categorically stated that they had no connection with Maoists or had any role in any incident executed by them. Most of them live in forested villages and Maoists used to visit these villages. Such visits by Maoists used to be more frequent earlier, but nowadays they are rare. Sometimes, the villagers were forced to feed Maoists on their visits.

Cases against 16 persons were registered before 2014. Cases against nine of the 31 were registered during 2014-2019 and against three post 2019. According to the data of 22 respondents, the accused persons spent an average of two years in the jail. Many spent more than five years in the jail. It is crucial to note that after spending several years in jail as an undertrial, many are getting acquitted one by one. Out of 29 persecuted, nine have been acquitted in all cases that were foisted on them and 20 of them have at least one case each to be still cleared of; and hence, they are still under trial. None of the accused has any document related to the case (such as FIR copy, case diary and so on). All the documents have been kept by their advocates. Hence, several of them are not even aware of the details of their cases.