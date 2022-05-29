One ex-RAW chief & ex-NSA find Govt complicit, another set applaud the Govt

Last month, over 100 retired government servants wrote a letter to the Prime Minister. The signatories included a former head of the Research and Analysis Wing or RAW and a former National Security Advisor. They wrote that communal violence in India 'is no longer just the politics of an assertive Hindutva identity, nor the attempt to keep the communal cauldron on the boil – all that has been going for decades and in the last few years had become a part of the new normal. What is alarming now is the subordination of the fundamental principles of our Constitution and of the rule of law to the forces of majoritarianism, in which the state appears to be fully complicit.’

It is difficult to disagree with what the letter said and that is not the point I am making today. In response another set of over 100 retired government servants wrote in support of Hindutva politics and accused the signatories, which again it should be noted included a former RAW head and former NSA, of being ‘anti-national’.



This is to me more interesting and it is a reflection on the state of our civil services. It has almost nobody from within questioning what is going on in India today. I can think of two IAS officers who quit the service in protest against what the government was doing. One is the young officer Kannan Gopinathan who resigned in protest against the restrictions on Kashmiris in 2019. The other one was Harsh Mander who resigned in 2002 over the Gujarat pogrom.

Two officers over 20 years is all I can think of. Perhaps there are others, but there cannot be many. It appears that for the rest either they approve of what is going on in the government they work for; or they disapprove but carry on anyway for other reasons; or they are immune and do not care what the government does.