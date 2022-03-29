‘One nation, one election’ will prove fatal for our democracy

That synchronicity is neither accidental nor surprising. Evidence from other countries, particularly the U.S.A., suggests that simultaneous elections may result in a ‘coattail effect’: the ability of a strong and popular candidate to attract votes for other candidates of the same party in an election.

Considering that Modi has been the star campaigner spearheading BJP’s electoral victories since 2014, calls for ‘One Nation, One Election’ are unsurprising.

This is affirmed by a 2019 study by Professor Sanjay Kumar of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, New Delhi which indicated that 32 per cent of BJP voters chose to vote for the party only because of Modi.

On the face of it, the proposal for simultaneous elections might appear attractive. Nonetheless, it would be naïve to back it without weighing in the opportunity cost. Beyond the constitutional and practical anxieties, there are several democratic concerns that deserve attention.

First, given the ‘coattail effect’, the ruling political party particularly, and national political parties generally, have an edge over their competitors in simultaneous elections. That itself runs counter to the democratic ethos by denying a level-playing field to all. But the gravity of the threat increases at the regional level, where it may have far-reaching consequences for democracy.

Considering that national political parties will be in a dominating position in case of simultaneous elections, the regional parties will either be less successful or will be compelled to join hands with their national counterparts. Whatever be the case, it would have a negative impact on regional aspirations and demands as it is the regional political parties that primarily raise them at different democratic forums.

Furthermore, as the ‘coattail effect’ gives an upper hand to the ruling party/coalition, there is always a risk that they will be incentivized to hold on to political power, irrespective of the costs. This will be fatal for democracy, as history is replete with examples, such as Hugo Chávez’s Fifth Republic Movement in Venezuela and Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz in Hungary, where single party dominance has culminated in converting a democratic setup into a dictatorial one.