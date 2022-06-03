One-tenth of the drones certified, say industry sources and point to high fees and cumbersome restrictions

In May 2014, a drone was used to make a pizza delivery in Mumbai’s Lower Parel. Questions ranging from the absence of police permission and security concerns to privacy issues and the absence of rules governing the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in India were raised. The pizzeria management was issued a notice and let off with a warning.

Eight years later in May 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off a Bharat Drone Mahotsava or Drone Festival of India at Pragati Maidan, Delhi.

Efforts to regulate drones had begun with the appointment of Amber Dubey as joint secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) in September 2019. Dubey, till then a partner at KPMG heading aerospace and defence, was brought in on a three year contract by the Modi government.

To the credit of Dubey and MoCA and start-ups developing drones (221 in February 2022), the entire ecosystem has witnessed a sea-change with a year-on-year growth of 34.4%.

India saw the first drone census conducted in January 2020. The voluntary disclosure drive saw over 2,500 Ownership Acknowledge Numbers (OANs) being issued initially. However, to date, just about 80,000 drone owners of the 7,00,000 believed to exist in India have applied for registration, say industry stakeholders.

The requirement of drones to have a type certificate and a GST invoice being compulsory for registration is said to be the reason for non-disclosure. At least 90% of these drones are of Chinese make and won’t count for approval. The result is that though the actual number runs into a few lakhs, on the books, it is still less than a lakh.

DJI Drones of China, which is under US sanctions and recently in controversy over Ukrainian drones being tracked by Russia, has a significant number of its drones in India, which in February banned import of all drones except for R&D, defence and security purposes.

Currently, drone operations are governed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) under the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), which regulates the use of drones and provides the process for obtaining Unique Identification Number and Unmanned Aircraft Operator Permit (UAOP).