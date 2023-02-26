Only target is to defeat BJP; like-minded parties will align: Rajani Patil

Excerpts:



IANS: The Congress resolution talks about poll alliance. Being the party's in-charge for J&K, how do you see this?



Patil: The like-minded people in J&K such as Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah from the National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti from the PDP participated in Bharat Jodo Yatra in the Union Territory, which clearly reflects that they are also willing to go with the like-minded parties. Our only target is to defeat the BJP.



IANS: If an alliance is formed in J&K, will the National Conference come with the Congress?



Patil: See, we have not talked about these issues in detail so far. The party's top leadership will take a decision on such matters. We will sit together and decide mutually on these matters later.



IANS: In your home state Maharashtra, Congress is already in an alliance...



Patil: Personally, I feel that wherever Congress is not in a strong position, we must align with the like-minded parties because we have to defeat the BJP, which is dividing the country. If you remember, Sonia Gandhi had announced the pre-poll alliance at Shivaji Park after which UPA 1 and UPA 2 were formed.



IANS: Will the Congress demand ballot paper instead of EVM for the 2024 general elections?



Patil: Across the globe, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are used in a few countries. Wherever we see that there is good democracy, they are not using EVMs such as the US, the UK and Germany, among others.



Then why should we use EVMs? If there is even a minimal chance of tampering the machine, why should we take the chance? Everyone should be given a fair chance in a democracy.



IANS: Sonia Gandhi has announced that her innings could conclude now. Your take on the�



Patil: Being a woman, I would like to tell you that it gives a sense of fulfilment of duty when you see that the next generation is ready to take charge. They are doing their duties. The Congress is going through a phase of transformation where all the new generation leaders are ready to take charge. But the Congress will continue to seek her guidance whenever it will be needed.