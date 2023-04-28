Operation Kaveri: Another batch of 392 Indians returns home

A C-17 heavy-lift aircraft of the Indian Air Force on Friday brought back home 392 people as part of the government's mission to evacuate stranded Indians from strife-torn Sudan.

It is the third batch of Indians to be brought back home from Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah where India has set up a transit camp for the evacuees.

"Another C-17 flight carrying 392 passengers reaches New Delhi," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.

The first batch of 360 evacuees were brought to New Delhi in a commercial plane on Wednesday.