Opposition front can unseat BJP in 2024 by strategy of changing shape in each state

It is no coincidence that the BJP high command led by Home Minister Amit Shah got into a huddle on September 6 to discuss their plan of action for the 2024 polls. They went on to identify 144 seats which the party did not win in 2019 and worked on a strategy on ‘retrieving’ them.

The BJP is on a backfoot because it has lost powerful allies in the Hindi-speaking heartland. It was especially jolted by the JD(U) and the SAD snapping age-old ties with it.

The saffron party’s strategy is to keep the losses from its existing 303 seats to a minimum and try and mop up those which it had lost in the last round.

But this will come to a nought if the Opposition parties deploy a flexible electoral strategy from state to state, ensuring maximum mobilisation of anti-BJP votes in favour of the strongest Opposition candidates in that state.

The strongest Opposition party in each state should get to decide the nature of the alliance in that state.

As of now, there are no problems in Bihar and Tamil Nadu. The Congress is the major Opposition party in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, taking on the BJP in straight contests each times the states go for polls. As such, if at all the Congress feels it necessary to have an alliance with smaller anti-BJP parties, its decision will be final in each case.

In Karnataka too, the Congress is the major Opposition party, but the JD(S) is influential in some districts. It will, then, be in the best interests of the Opposition for the Congress and JD(S) to work together to take on the BJP both in state Assembly polls in 2023 and the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

In Jharkhand and Maharashtra, the Congress is already an active part of political alliances.

In Assam also, the Congress is the main Opposition party and it will be in the best interests of the Opposition if there is a united alliance against the BJP comprising the Congress, the TMC and the other anti-BJP regional parties as also the Left. If Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is made to bite the dust, the BJP’s control over the entire North Eastern region will come to an end.