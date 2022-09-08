Opposition front can unseat BJP in 2024 by strategy of changing shape in each state
The Opposition parties must have a pre-poll strategy wherein the dominant player in a particular state gets to call the shots in forming an alliance to take on the BJP in the 2024 General Election
The positive response reportedly received by Bihar CM and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar to his appeal for unity from leaders of Opposition parties he met in Delhi this week is expected to help pave the way for formation of a joint front to take on the NDA in the 2024 General Election.
With only eighteen months to go for the polls, the development has brought cheer to those keen to oust the saffron party.
Apart from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Nitish Kumar held talks with NCP president Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, JD(S) president HD Kumaraswamy, CPI general secretary D Raja and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.
Incidentally, his meeting with INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala and the Haryana leader’s wholehearted endorsement of his stand held a special significance.
BJP had won all the 10 Lok Sabha seats from Haryana in 2019 elections. Since then, the BJP’s strength has declined in the state. It will be interesting to see whether it would be possible for the Congress to have any understanding with the INLD to take on the saffron party in the state in the next polls.
Similarly, Nitish’s had fruitful discussions with Dipankar Bhattacharya, general secretary of CPI(ML) Liberation. He is well aware of Bhattacharya’s role in the forging of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar before the 2020 Assembly polls, in which the CPI(ML) Liberation won 12 seats, the largest among the three Left parties. Bhattacharya can potentially play an important role at the national level in organising an alliance of anti-BJP parties before the 2024 polls.
The most important issue which seems to have been cleared is that there is not going to be any ‘third front’; there will be only one front and that will include the Congress. And this would not mean any electoral front at the national level. The anti-BJP electoral front will vary from state to state, its composition depending on the respective strength of the constituent parties.
The ground political reality in the states is so varied that any talk of a joint front of the Opposition against the BJP in the 2024 polls will only spoil the efforts to achieve minimum achievable unity in the run up to it.
The other significant point is that there is no need for projecting any Opposition leader as the prime ministerial candidate before the polls and a common minimum programme (CMP) can be drawn up after the 2024 poll results are out. The issues concerning the candidate and CMP will be relevant only if there is a hung Parliament; if the BJP and its allies manage to get a majority again, all such exercises before the polls will be futile.
Meanwhile, for the Opposition, some other positive developments are also taking place. The Bharat Jodo Yatra launched by the Congress from September 7 has the potential to generate a tsunami of enthusiasm among the party’s cadres and the masses in general. The Congress is the only pan-India Opposition party, supported by at least 20 per cent of the country's electorate.
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is going ahead with his own programme, ‘Making a Mahan Bharat’, aimed at exposing the BJP. Both the developments can help counter the BJP’s mammoth propaganda machinery.
It is no coincidence that the BJP high command led by Home Minister Amit Shah got into a huddle on September 6 to discuss their plan of action for the 2024 polls. They went on to identify 144 seats which the party did not win in 2019 and worked on a strategy on ‘retrieving’ them.
The BJP is on a backfoot because it has lost powerful allies in the Hindi-speaking heartland. It was especially jolted by the JD(U) and the SAD snapping age-old ties with it.
The saffron party’s strategy is to keep the losses from its existing 303 seats to a minimum and try and mop up those which it had lost in the last round.
But this will come to a nought if the Opposition parties deploy a flexible electoral strategy from state to state, ensuring maximum mobilisation of anti-BJP votes in favour of the strongest Opposition candidates in that state.
The strongest Opposition party in each state should get to decide the nature of the alliance in that state.
As of now, there are no problems in Bihar and Tamil Nadu. The Congress is the major Opposition party in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, taking on the BJP in straight contests each times the states go for polls. As such, if at all the Congress feels it necessary to have an alliance with smaller anti-BJP parties, its decision will be final in each case.
In Karnataka too, the Congress is the major Opposition party, but the JD(S) is influential in some districts. It will, then, be in the best interests of the Opposition for the Congress and JD(S) to work together to take on the BJP both in state Assembly polls in 2023 and the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.
In Jharkhand and Maharashtra, the Congress is already an active part of political alliances.
In Assam also, the Congress is the main Opposition party and it will be in the best interests of the Opposition if there is a united alliance against the BJP comprising the Congress, the TMC and the other anti-BJP regional parties as also the Left. If Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is made to bite the dust, the BJP’s control over the entire North Eastern region will come to an end.
In West Bengal and Kerala, the political scenario is fairly clear. In West Bengal, the TMC led by Mamata Banerjee is sufficiently strong to take on the BJP on its own. In Kerala, the BJP has no presence at all. The political situation in Punjab is a little murky at the moment, with the emergence of the AAP as a significant political player in the state. It remains to be seen if AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal signs up for an Opposition front taking on the BJP. In Telangana, the TRS led by K Chandrasekhar Rao is firmly with the anti-BJP opposition. He is even reconciled now to the idea of having the Congress as an ally. But the party may fight the Lok Sabha polls on its own against both the BJP and the Congress, as will the YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh led by Jagan Mohan Reddy. In Odisha too, the BJD led by Naveen Patnaik is likely to fight both the BJP and the Congress in the polls to maintain control over its regional domain. In the scenario of a hung Lok Sabha in 2024, the fence sitters like the BJD and the YSRCP would end up playing the role of ‘king-makers’.
(IPA Service)
